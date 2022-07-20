Meet the Navy reservist battling to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for Defence attends a service to recognise fifty years of continuous deterrent at sea at Westminster Abbey on May 3, 2019 in London, England. The Duke of Cambridge has been Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service since 2006. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LONDON — It's not often that you find a politician who has worked as a magician's assistant or volunteered in a Romanian orphanage before entering politics.

But that's the case when it comes to Penny Mordaunt, one of the contenders to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party — and therefore U.K. prime minister.

Mordaunt might not be a household name in the U.K. but she has risen in prominence after being appointed to several ministerial posts in recent years. These include minister for local government, minister for the armed forces, a cause close to her heart — her father was in the Parachute Regiment and she herself is a Navy reservist — and also defense secretary.

She has also been a minister for women and equalities and in charge of international trade policy in Boris Johnson's government.

Prior to entering politics, Mordaunt had a variety of jobs as she made her way through her philosophy degree at Reading University, having worked as a magician's assistant for Will Ayling, the president of the Magic Circle, then in the communications sector, as well as a volunteering in hospitals and orphanages in post-revolutionary Romania.

All that before she was elected to be the Conservative MP (member of Parliament) in her hometown of Portsmouth, according to her biography on her constituency website.

With her boss Johnson standing down several weeks ago after a series of scandals and controversies while in office, Mordaunt has seen a chance to break through into the political mainstream and is in the final three candidates that could replace Johnson as leader of the Conservatives, and leader of the country.

Over the past week, Conservative MPs have been voting in a series of ballots to whittle the number of potential leadership candidates down with one candidate (the one with the least votes eliminated after each ballot).