'A giveaway to highly educated college grads': Republicans slam Biden's possible plan to cancel student debt

In response to reports that the Biden administration could soon move to forgive student debt, Republican leaders warned Wednesday of "the perils" of such action.

"It's a giveaway to highly educated college grads," said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, at a roundtable entitled "The Perils of President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan" on Wednesday. "It will make rising costs worse, rather than address the costs of colleges."

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., said President Joe Biden's plan to possibly forgive student debt through executive action was also on "incredibly shaky legal ground." Some GOP legislators have said they'll try to block an effort by the president to cancel the debt without Congress.

More from Personal Finance:

4 strategies to help avoid paying higher Medicare premiums

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be 10.5% in 2023

Midyear tax strategies can trim next year's bill from the IRS

"The knowledge that the government can forgive debt with the stroke of a pen will lead many borrowers to take on more debt in the future, not less, and will create the expectation that debt will not have to be repaid in the future," Rice said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advocates have said that framing student loan forgiveness as a handout to the well-off is a misinterpretation of the deep and historic inequities of the American economy.

Mushrooming tuition prices coupled with stagnant household wages, they contend, have forced more and more families to borrow to attend college, an increasingly necessary step for a decent shot at landing among the middle class. Black Americans and women are also shouldering most of the pain from the debt.