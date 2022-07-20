CNBC Pro

S&P 500 triggers signal with perfect track record for calling end of bear markets

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBulls finally have some momentum behind them, but don't sound the all-clear just yet
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorningstar reveals cheap stocks in the 'overvalued' oil sector — and says one is 'a bargain'
Weizhen Tan
watch now
VIDEO06:02
CNBC ProIBM, Netflix, and Halliburton are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 19
Christina Falso
Read More