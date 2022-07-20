Business confidence in Sri Lanka has hit rock bottom, says business group chairman

Protestors here seen gathering outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo a week ago, have achieved their aim, with legislators soon to elect a new president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned as president.

Business confidence in Sri Lanka is at its lowest in years, according to the chairman of the Ceylon Chambers of Commerce Vish Govindasamy.

"Business confidence is probably at its lowest since I've been in business. It's probably the most difficult times that we have faced. But we are resilient," he told CNBC hours before the lawmakers in Sri Lanka were scheduled to elect a successor to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country.

"The businesses are making sure we survive through this difficult time... [but] reforms are absolutely necessary," he said Wednesday on "Squawk Box Asia."

Sri Lanka has faced months of demonstrations over shortages of food and fuel amid the worst economic crisis in the island nation's history.

Last week, angry protestors stormed the home of Rajapaksa, whom they blame for mismanagement of the crisis, and the president fled the country and resigned days later.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now also the acting president, is one of the contenders in a three-way race for the presidency. Lawmakers are scheduled to elect a successor to Rajapaksa later on Wednesday.