Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Las Vegas Sands, Bath & Body Works and more

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, California.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Netflix — Shares of the streaming company popped 4.4% a day after Netflix posted a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss in the recent quarter. Netflix reported a beat on earnings but a miss on revenue.

Casino stocks — Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts rose 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. The action followed a report from Reuters that Macau will reopen casinos on Saturday as it gradually eases back on Covid restrictions.

Bath & Body Works — Bath & Body Works' shares slipped more than 1% after the personal care retailer trimmed its guidance for the second quarter and full year. The company cited macroeconomic issues among the reason for the cut.

Baker Hughes — Shares plunged more than 8% after the oilfield services company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings. Baker Hughes reported earnings of 11 cents per share, which is half of what analysts were expecting, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Biogen — Shares of the biopharmaceutical company fell more than 5% despite the company reporting a beat on quarterly earnings and revenue. Biogen said it faces increasing generic and biosimilar competition for its Tecfidera and Rituxan drugs.

Merck — Merck shares slipped 2.7% after the company's cancer therapy drug did not meet its goal in a late-stage trial in patients with head and neck cancer.

Nasdaq — Shares of the exchange operator jumped 5.2% on the back of an earnings beat on the top and bottom lines. Nasdaq reported earnings of $2.07 per share on revenue of $893 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt dipped about 1.7% despite a stronger-than-expected report for the recent quarter. The company's chief operating officer said that the labor and equipment markets remain "challenging." The transportation company reported $2.42 in earnings per share on $3.84 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $2.35 in earnings per share on $3.60 billion of revenue.

Elevance Health — Elevance shares tumbled more than 8% despite a beat on earnings and revenue in the recent quarter. The company, formerly known as Anthem, also raised its full-year guidance.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed reporting