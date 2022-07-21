What Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla crushes, Amazon buys and Ford upgraded

What I am looking at July 21, 2022 Tesla (TSLA) is great as usual and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The electric automaker was up 2.7% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Ford (F) is going for producing 600,000 electric vehicles next year. Nomura says shares are no longer overvalued. Citi opens a "negative catalyst watch" on Intel (INTC) ahead of the company's earnings report July 28. Citi analyst Chris Danely has been good .... has "positive catalyst watches" on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON). Qualtrics (XM) was a decent IPO from 2021. The software company reported a not great quarter, guided down pretty severely on elongated selling cycles. Management sees EPS loss of 9 to 7 cents, compared to consensus 0 cents; third quarter now loss of 4 to 2 cents vs. consensus 0. So BMO Capital cuts PT in half to $16. Is this product, which measures experiences for companies, discretionary? Big impact on others, including perhaps Five9 (FIVN). Look out for the word "elongated" in earnings calls. Club holding Amazon (AMZN) is buying primary health care provider One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to buy from hold at Wells Fargo. Dow (DOW) reporters second-quarter EPS $2.31 versus consensus $2.14. Sales hit $15.7 billion vs. 15.5 billion. Bunch of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) PT cuts because of macroeconomic worries and slow pace of medical device use coming out of the pandemic. Texas Instruments (TXN) price target cut by a bunch of analyst firms because of group multiple compression. Jack in the Box (JACK) price target lowered to $69 from $78 at Barclays. Sequential slowing off March peak. CSX (CSX) earnings beat and gets price target increases. Loop Capital goes to buy from hold. Shares are cheap and people will hide in them. Carnival (CCL) announced $1B common stock offering, and said it plans to use for general corporate purposes. This stock was at $20 in April. Why not price it then? Shares fell 12% in the premarket. Steel company Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) PT lowered to $30 from $37 at Credit Suisse, cites lower spot prices and more discounting. Deutsche Bank worried about Alphabet (GOOGL) 2022 numbers ... UBS raised estimates for iPhone sales, in line with the Street, heading into Apple (AAPL) earnings next week. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, AMZN, F, GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Tesla charging stations at a car showroom in the morning light. The expansion of the charging infrastructure is still not progressing as desired. Jan Woitas | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

