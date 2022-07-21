What Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla crushes, Amazon buys and Ford upgraded

Tesla charging stations at a car showroom in the morning light. The expansion of the charging infrastructure is still not progressing as desired.
Jan Woitas | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
What I am looking at July 21, 2022
- Tesla (TSLA) is great as usual and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The electric automaker was up 2.7% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.
- Ford (F) is going for producing 600,000 electric vehicles next year. Nomura says shares are no longer overvalued.
- Citi opens a "negative catalyst watch" on Intel (INTC) ahead of the company's earnings report July 28. Citi analyst Chris Danely has been good .... has "positive catalyst watches" on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON).