Cramer's lightning round: I'd be very careful with ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Believe it or not, that stock could be cut in half. ... I'd be very careful with that one."

EVgo Inc: "I don't want to own the stock because the company does not make a lot of money. ... I mean, like none."

VICI Properties Inc: "I love that company. ... You stay long on that bad boy."

