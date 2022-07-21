European Central Bank raises rates by 50 basis points, its first hike in 11 years

The European Central Bank is increasing interest rates for the first time in 11 years. But in Italy, political turmoil is back.

The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone.

The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing its deposit rate to zero. Economists had expected a smaller hike of 25 basis points.

"The Governing Council judged that it is appropriate to take a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting," the ECB said in a statement Thursday.

The Frankfurt institution had kept rates at historic lows, in negative territory since 2014, as it dealt with the region's sovereign debt crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro rose to a session high on news of the more aggressive rate hike, to trade at $1.0257. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond also jumped on the news, extending gains after reacting to the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi earlier on Thursday.

The ECB also said that this move in interest rates "will support the return of inflation to the Governing Council's medium-term target by strengthening the anchoring of inflation expectations and by ensuring that demand conditions adjust to deliver its inflation target in the medium term." The central bank's inflation target is 2%.

The ECB had previously signaled it would be increasing rates in July and September as consumer prices keep surging, but it was unclear whether it would go as far as bringing rates back to zero. The ECB's deposit rate is now 0%, the main refinancing operations rate is 0.5% and the marginal lending facility is at 0.75%.