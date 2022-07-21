Facebook goes old school with a new feed that favors friends and family

Facebook is launching a new feature on Thursday that lets users see posts in reverse chronological order rather than content that's been ranked by an algorithm.

Called "Feeds," the tool is a dedicated tab in the Facebook app that shows all the latest posts from users' friends. The main news feed will now be known as "Home," and will act as more of a "discovery engine" based on people's online habits.

"One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts. So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Meta is increasingly pushing Zuckerberg as the face of its latest product reveals, with the firm's founder announcing multiple new feature updates on Facebook. The company has lost several top executives lately, from long-time Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer.