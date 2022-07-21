CNBC Investing Club

Ford's battery news bolsters its EV future — why we're not buyers right here

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A Ford F-150 Lightning on display at the New York Auto Show, April 13, 2022.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubDanaher maneuvers through tangled supply chain to make great quarterly earnings
Zev Fima3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubOur takes on Amazon and Apple heading into next week's earnings reports
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubHere's what we learned about Disney from Netflix's quarterly earnings
Zev Fima
Read More