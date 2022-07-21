Jim Cramer offers his favorite stock picks for 3 possible recession scenarios

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his top stock picks for three different recession outcomes.

"We've got mild, we've got moderate and we've got severe. … . Can we avoid a recession altogether? There's always the chance," but investors shouldn't hold their breath, he said.

Investors have piled into tech stocks this week, betting on a market bottom and driving this week's rally. All the major averages gained on Thursday.

The "Mad Money" host said that while he's outlining three possible scenarios for the economy and his favorite stocks for each, investors shouldn't build their portfolios by betting on just one outcome. "You need something for every possibility," he said.

Here are his top stock picks for a possible mild, moderate or severe recession.