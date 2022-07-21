CNBC Pro

Sell Figs ahead of possible U.S. recession, Goldman Sachs says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Huberty sees Apple earnings miss, but says buy on any pullback
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Netflix, Chevron, Apple, Alibaba, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBuy these software stocks as the industry's 'roller coaster ride' nears a bottom, Bernstein says
Samantha Subin
Read More