Snap shares plunge 25% on disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring

Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in extended trading on Thursday after the social media company reported disappointing second-quarter results and said it plans to slow hiring as it reckons with weakening revenue growth.

Co-founders Evan Spiegel, the CEO, and technology chief Bobby Murphy agreed to new employment contracts that will keep them in their jobs through at least January 2027.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings per share : A loss of 2 cents, adjusted, versus expected loss of 1 cent, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

Revenue : $1.11 billion versus $1.14 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

: $1.11 billion versus $1.14 billion expected, according to Refinitiv Global Daily Active Users (DAUs): 347 million versus 344.2 million expected, according to StreetAccount

In its investor letter, Snap said it's not providing guidance for the third quarter because "forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging." The company said that revenue so far in the period is "approximately flat" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales growth of 18% for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv.

"We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds," the company said in the letter.

It's the latest chapter in a tough year for Snap, whose stock has lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2022. In May, Snap said it wouldn't meet the second-quarter guidance it set the prior month, leading to a 43% plunge in the share price. At the time, Snap cited a macroeconomic environment that was deteriorating much faster than expected.