A pilot project in the North Sea will develop floating solar panels that glide over waves 'like a carpet'

Floating solar panels in the Netherlands. A number of major energy firms are looking into the potential of combining floating solar with other energy sources.

German energy firm RWE is to invest in a pilot project centered around the deployment of floating solar technology in the North Sea, as part of a wider collaboration focused on the development of "floating solar parks."

Set to be installed in waters off Ostend, Belgium, the pilot, called Merganser, will have a capacity of 0.5 megawatt peak, or MWp. In a statement earlier this week, RWE said Merganser would be Dutch-Norwegian firm SolarDuck's first offshore pilot.

RWE said Merganser would provide both itself and SolarDuck with "important first-hand experience in one of the most challenging offshore environments in the world."

Learnings gleaned from the project would allow for a quicker commercialization of the technology from 2023, it added.

RWE described SolarDuck's system as being based around a design enabling the solar panels to "float" meters above water and ride waves "like a carpet."