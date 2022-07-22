CNBC Investing Club

Never mind Snap. Meta and Alphabet are different stories heading into earnings

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken October 28, 2021.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — July 22, 2022
Jim Cramer7 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubFord's battery news bolsters its EV future — why we're not buyers right here
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubDanaher maneuvers through tangled supply chain to make great quarterly earnings
Zev Fima
Read More