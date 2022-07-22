Russia and Ukraine sign UN-backed deal to resume grain exports via the Black Sea

A farmer stands as he collects wheat near Mykolaiv, on July 21, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a U.N.-backed deal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The agreement, which will be implemented in the next few weeks, was signed in the Turkish city of Istanbul and was brokered by the government in Ankara.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in attendance along with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Russian and Ukrainian officials sat at separate tables to sign the documents.

Millions of tons of wheat have been stuck in the war-torn nation. Grain exporters in Ukrainian port cities like Odesa have been unable to export their goods due to the conflict, fueling a global shortage of the commodity and pushing up food prices.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest wheat exporters, and Russian forces have been blocking the Black Sea, where the grain silos at key Ukrainian ports are located.