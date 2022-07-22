Sri Lanka won't get a bailout from the IMF until chaos ends, Johns Hopkins professor says

Sri Lanka will need to emerge from its current state of chaos before the International Monetary Fund can step in with a bailout, according to a professor from Johns Hopkins University.

"The IMF cannot… interact with the government when things are in a continuing crisis mode. So until the government stabilizes, until they have a minister of finance, there's no one for the IMF to talk with," Deborah Brautigam told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

Sri Lanka has been wracked by months of protests and is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence.

Ordinary people are struggling to buy essentials such as food, medicine and fuel, setting off raging protests against the government's mismanagement. Last week, ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned after protesters stormed his residence.

The country's legislators have since elected Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country's former prime minister, as president. The 73-year-old took over as prime minister in May when Rajapaksa's elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

It is not yet clear if these changes in leadership will satisfy protesters.