Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: BHP Group is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Prudential Financial Inc: "The best insurer's Chubb, and that stock keeps going down. So as far as I'm concerned, we've got to stay away from the insurers."

Loading chart...

Arbor Realty Trust Inc: "I tend to be against these companies. ... Real estate finance is just a dicey business."

Loading chart...

BHP Group Ltd: "We do not buy a mineral and mining company going into a recession that's mandated by the Fed. ... I know it looks cheap, but we're not going there."

Loading chart...

Carnival Corp: "I say no to Carnival."

Loading chart...

Upstart Holdings Inc: "I think you have to sell it. ... I do not like it."

Loading chart...

Vertical Aerospace Ltd: "That company's losing money. [Sell]."

Loading chart...

Iron Mountain Inc: "I say, buy."

VIDEO4:4704:47
Cramer's lightning round: BHP Group is not a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com