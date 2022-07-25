Cramer's lightning round: BHP Group is not a buy

Loading chart...

Prudential Financial Inc: "The best insurer's Chubb, and that stock keeps going down. So as far as I'm concerned, we've got to stay away from the insurers."

Arbor Realty Trust Inc: "I tend to be against these companies. ... Real estate finance is just a dicey business."

BHP Group Ltd: "We do not buy a mineral and mining company going into a recession that's mandated by the Fed. ... I know it looks cheap, but we're not going there."

Carnival Corp: "I say no to Carnival."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "I think you have to sell it. ... I do not like it."

Vertical Aerospace Ltd: "That company's losing money. [Sell]."