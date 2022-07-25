CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Snap, Apple, Amazon, Disney, McDonald's, Spotify & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSusquehanna downgrades United, blames operating headwinds in an economic slowdown
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo cuts Disney price target, says estimates 'need a reset' as a recession looms
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley double downgrades Snap, citing TikTok competitive threat and weak economy
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More