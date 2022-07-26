Alibaba pops 6% after announcing plans for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock jumped as much as 6% on Tuesday after the company said it will apply for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong.

The tech giant's shares are already traded on both U.S. and Hong Kong exchanges, but the current listing in Hong Kong is a secondary one.

The primary listing process in Hong Kong is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, the company said in a press release.

The Hong Kong Exchange recently changed rules, making it easier for more companies to get dual primary listings in the Chinese financial hub. Alibaba is reportedly the first large company to take advantage of this rule change, according to Reuters.

"We have received approval from the Board to apply to add Hong Kong as another primary listing venue, in the hopes of fostering a wider and more diversified investor base to share in Alibaba's growth and future, especially from China and other markets in Asia," Alibaba Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said, according to the media release.

Alibaba's stock was last up 6.02%.