Countries are not doing enough to contain monkeypox outbreak, epidemiologist says

There are grave concerns that the U.S. and other countries are not doing enough to contain monkeypox from becoming a large scale global outbreak, according to an infectious disease epidemiologist.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization activated its highest alert level for the virus, labeling monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

The rare designation means the WHO now views the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that a coordinated international response is needed to prevent the virus from potentially escalating into a pandemic.

"This is a unique outbreak where we know this virus, but it's causing a very large outbreak in a number of countries around the world. In fact, if we look at case counts, United States is kind of trailing behind Spain in the number of cases," Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the special pathogens program at New York City Health + Hospitals, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"It's not an outbreak to take lightly. What is a really big concern is that it becomes an established virus in the United States, as well as in other countries that this virus is not endemic to," she added.

Madad said "it is really unacceptable," especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic, for countries to be struggling to contain the spread of monkeypox.

"Having all the lessons learned with Covid-19, we should not be dealing with an outbreak of this scale and are not doing enough to ensure that this does not become endemic," she added.