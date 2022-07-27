Biden administration makes offer to Russia for release of WNBA star Griner, ex-Marine Whelan

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022.

WASHINGTON – The United States has made an offer to the Russian government for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

The nation's top diplomat also said that he would discuss the offer with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "in the coming days."

"Our government has communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope, move us toward a resolution," Blinken said.

Blinken declined to share additional details about the U.S. offer when pressed by reporters.

"When it comes to our efforts to secure the return home of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner you understand that I can't and won't get into any of the details of what we proposed to the Russians over the course of so many weeks," he said.

The Biden administration has described Griner's arrest, a dramatic turn that came as the Kremlin prepared for war in Ukraine, as wrongful detention. Earlier this month, she pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

"I'm terrified I might be here forever," the Olympian wrote in a letter to Biden earlier this month, asking for his direct assistance with her case.

On the heels of the letter, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with the WNBA star's wife Cherelle Griner.

Biden reassured her wife that he is working to secure Griner's release as soon as possible, according to a White House readout of the call. He also said on the call that he is working on the release of Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia.