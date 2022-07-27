Cramer's lightning round: Archer-Daniels-Midland is a buy

Loading chart...

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co: "I like Archer-Daniels. ... I say we buy it."

Playtika Holding Corp: "The stock has gone down since we liked it, so we've not necessarily been in a great call on it, but it's very inexpensive."

Lithium Americas Corp: "The only [lithium play] I really liked is Albemarle, that's a real company. ... I'd actually rather buy Tesla, which buys a lot of lithium."

