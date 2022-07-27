Market jump after Fed rate hike is a ‘trap,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns investors

Morgan Stanley is urging investors to resist putting their money to work in stocks despite the market's post-Fed-decision jump.

Mike Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer, said he believes Wall Street's excitement over the idea that interest rate hikes may slow sooner than expected is premature and problematic.

"The market always rallies once the Fed stops hiking until the recession begins. … [But] it's unlikely there's going to be much of a gap this time between the end of the Fed hiking campaign and the recession," he told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday. "Ultimately, this will be a trap."

According to Wilson, the most pressing issues are the effect the economic slowdown will have on corporate earnings and the risk of Fed over-tightening.

"The market has been a bit stronger than you would have thought given the growth signals have been consistently negative," he said. "Even the bond market is now starting to buy into the fact that the Fed is probably going to go too far and drive us into recession."