Telehealth expansion for Medicare enrollees would be extended under a bill poised for House vote

As many Medicare beneficiaries know, having a doctor's appointment via video on a laptop or tablet became standard when the pandemic hit.

That method of delivering remote care — known as telehealth — to many retirees and most people in the over-65 crowd may have some staying power, at least for now.

House lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill Wednesday aimed at extending, until the end of 2024, pandemic-related rule flexibilities that enabled broad use of telehealth in Medicare. Roughly 55.8 million of the program's 64.3 million beneficiaries are age 65 or older and the remaining 8 million are younger with permanent disabilities, according to government data.

More from Personal Finance:

4 strategies to avoid paying extra for Medicare premiums

Settled medical debt is now dropping off credit reports

How retirees can give to charity and create income stream

"I think moving forward there is going to be an ongoing need that will need to be met by ongoing flexibility," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Medicare policy program for the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The extension will give experts "time to review data on utilization and learn more about the appropriate uses of telehealth and the maybe not-so-appropriate uses," Cubanski said. "It gives everybody an opportunity to dig a little deeper."

If the bill were to clear the House, it would still need approval from the Senate, as well. Meanwhile, efforts to advance proposals that would make the telehealth changes permanent have stalled.