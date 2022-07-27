CNBC Pro

The stock market rallied after the Fed, and some strategists say it may have gotten too giddy

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO11:05
CNBC ProAlphabet, Boeing, and Lululemon are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 27
Christina Falsoan hour ago
CNBC ProThe IPO market has been a disaster this year for investors, but a select few have doubled
Yun Li3 hours ago
CNBC ProMicrosoft and Alphabet earnings are signaling one thing: A lot of bad news has been priced in
Bob Pisani
Read More