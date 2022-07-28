Cramer's lightning round: Marqeta is not a buy

Loading chart...

Marqeta Inc: "Too many companies doing the same thing as they are, and they're losing money. I have to say, [sell]."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: "They've been awful for as long as I've been doing this show."

Loading chart...

ICON Plc : "I love the contract clinical business because you make so much money in it. I think it's terrific."

Loading chart...

Medifast Inc: "Never been a fan. ... I prefer Nestle, frankly. I think Nestle's more of a healthcare company."

Loading chart...

Energy Transfer LP: "They are one of the most poorly run companies, but they're in the greatest industry in the world, so how do you lose? You can't."

Loading chart...