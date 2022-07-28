Politics

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney meets Thursday with Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee

Key Points
  • Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is being interviewed by the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
  • Mulvaney's interview with the panel is in person, he told CNBC.
  • Mulvaney resigned a day after the January 2021 riot, as the special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, telling CNBC that he had called then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that "I can't stay.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney talks with U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) prior to a U.S.-China trade signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 15, 2020.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is being interviewed Thursday by the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he said.

Mulvaney's interview with the panel in person, he told CNBC in an email.

CBS News, where Mulvaney works as a contributor, first reported that his interview would take place

Mulvaney told the news outlet last week that he believes former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other ex-officials who have testified about former President Donald Trump and his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters invaded the halls of Congress.

Mulvaney also said Trump should not seek a third term.

"I don't want him to run. I don't. Because we don't need him anymore," the former Republican South Carolina congressman said.

Mulvaney resigned a day after the riot, as the special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, telling CNBC that he had called then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that "I can't stay" in the wake of that invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in," Mulvaney told CNBC at the time.