CNBC Investing Club

Apple's supply-constraints weren't as bad as it thought, leading to a strong quarter

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 06, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubBausch Health shares tank in what could be a worst-case scenario after a judge order
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Honeywell's CEO says about inflation, the chip shortage and the strong dollar
Kevin Stankiewicz5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubIndustrial gas giant Linde's guidance highlights the perils of trading initial headlines
Jeff Marks6 hours ago
Read More