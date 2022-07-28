CNBC Investing Club

Here are 4 things Ford CEO told Cramer that show the automaker's strength

Paulina Likos
Ford CEO Jim Farley poses next to a model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, April 26, 2022.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing ClubFord's great quarter, dividend hike are why we're willing to weather a tough year for the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm's guidance is light after a great quarter. But we're still long-term believers
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubMeta paints a grim picture in its guide but we're encouraged by its commitment to cut costs
Zev Fima
Read More