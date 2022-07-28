Samsung aims for foldable phone sales to overtake those of its now-dead but very popular Note devices

Samsung Electronics Co. said it is aiming for sales of its foldable phones to surpass its now-discontinued Note series of smarpthones as it looks to boost profitabiltiy for its mobile division.

The South Korean electronics giant is looking to push sales of its folding handsets to boost the profitability of its mobile division, which has been hit by rising materials costs and waning consumer demand.

Samsung first launched the Note smartphone model in 2011. It found success over the years due to its larger screen size in an era where its rivals had smaller displays.

But as smartphones continued to get bigger, including Samsung's flagship S series of devices, the Note was eventually discontinued. Instead, the company's Galaxy S Ultra model filled the void. The Note 20, released in 2020, was the final phone in Samsung's series.

Samsung's first folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, was launched in 2019 after some technical issues. Since then, the company has released a number of other models.

But foldable phones are still a niche portion of the overall smartphone market. Samsung is hoping to turn them "mainstream," according to its earnings statement released Thursday, with the view of boosting profitability for its smartphone division.

"In the second half we will continue to maintain the sales momentum of our S series and also use the new foldable series that will be launched in order to deliver sales volume that are above the sales volumes we used to report using the Note series," Sung Koo Kim, vice president of the company's mobile experience division, said on a conference call on Thursday.