The economy may look like it's in recession, but we still don't know for sure

In an aerial view, shipping containers sit idle at the Port of Oakland on July 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Truckers protesting California labor law Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) have shut down operations at the Port of Oakland after blocking entrances to container terminals at the port for the past four days. An estimated 70,000 independent truckers in California are being affected by the state AB5 bill, a gig economy law passed in 2019 that made it difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees. The port shut down is contributing to ongoing supply-chain issues.

The second-quarter GDP report brought the economy in line with a common definition of recession. But we won't know for sure if it officially is declared one at least for months.

That's because the official arbiter in such matters is the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and it doesn't use the same definition as the one commonly accepted of at least two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Rather, the NBER defines recession as "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months."

That could mean consecutive quarters of decline. In fact, every time since 1948 that GDP has fallen for at least two straight quarters, the NBER ultimately has declared a recession. Second-quarter GDP dropped 0.9%, while the first quarter declined by 1.6%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

But the bureau doesn't even use GDP as a major factor in its thinking, and it declared a recession in 2001 without there being consecutive declines.

And get ready for a surprise again this time: There are virtually no major Wall Street economists who expect the NBER to say the U.S. economy was in recession during the first half of 2022.

"We weren't in a recession for the first half of the year, but odds are rising we will be by the end of the year," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Like his cohorts on the Street, Zandi said the bustling jobs market — which even with 457,000 jobs a month added this year is still not back to pre-Covid levels — is the primary reason the NBER won't declare a recession. But there are others.

"We created too many jobs. We had record-low layoffs, we had record-high unfilled positions. Consumer spending, business investment, were all positive," he said. "I just don't see them declaring a recession."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday he doesn't think the economy was in a true recession, and he even questioned the accuracy of the GDP data.

"What we have right now doesn't seem like" a recession, Powell said. "And the real reason is that the labor market is just sending such a signal of economic strength that it makes you really question the GDP data."