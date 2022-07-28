UPS workers rally in New York to protest hot working conditions

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – UPS workers rallied Thursday morning to demand that the company provide workers adequate relief during periods of extreme heat.

Union leaders at the rally described UPS distribution centers "infernos" with limited air conditioning. The rally was inspired by the June death of 24-year-old Esteban Chavez, a UPS driver who collapsed while working a 90-degree day in Pasadena, California. The event concluded with a moment of silence for Chavez.

UPS responded by saying the health and safety of its workers are the company's top priority. "UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and to manage the effects of hot weather," a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Much of the United States has suffered through extraordinarily high and, in some cases, record-breaking temperatures of late. New York City has seen consistent temperatures in excess of 90 degrees. The city reported a heat-related death last week.

Teamsters Local 804, representing 8,000 workers in the metro New York area, gathered outside the UPS Customer Center in Brooklyn next to an inflatable "fat cat" holding a bag of money and delivery worker by the neck.

UPS employs more Teamsters than any other company. The national union contract is set to expire July 31, 2023, and Local 804 union leaders Thursday warned of a possible strike.

Local 804 President Vincent Perrone read from the UPS quarterly earnings report from Tuesday, which surpassed Wall Street's expectations.

"They're projected, off of your backs, you brothers and sisters, to have revenue of over $100 billion in 2022," Perrone told the crowd of delivery drivers and warehouse workers.

Perrone, who was a UPS driver for over 25 years, said that he had sought medical attention on three separate occasions throughout his career. Perrone has been the Local 804 president for three and a half years.