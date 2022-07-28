CNBC Pro

How sharp will the slowdown be? Wall Street says earnings season will provide these 3 clues

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman says there’s a $10 trillion opportunity in the energy sector — and reveals 2 areas to watch
Weizhen Tanan hour ago
watch now
VIDEO11:05
CNBC ProAlphabet, Boeing, and Lululemon are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 27
Christina Falso4 hours ago
CNBC ProThe stock market rallied after the Fed, and some strategists say it may have gotten too giddy
Patti Domm2 hours ago
Read More