CNBC Pro

Apple's iPhone sales are creating a strong 'moat' for the tech giant, analysts say

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProA recession could flip the script for U.S. Treasurys as a hedge against stocks
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProA 'discretionary goods recession' will hurt Best Buy, Jefferies says in downgrade
Sarah Min
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs downgrades Teladoc, slashes price target by nearly 35%, citing weak outlook
Sarah Min
Read More