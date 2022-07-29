Dollar strength is more worrisome than inflation for Asia, economist says

Exchange rate weakness in the face of a strong U.S. dollar is a bigger concern for Asia than inflation, Taimur Baig, managing director at DBS Bank in Singapore, told CNBC on Thursday.

"We're not particularly worried about inflation driving policy, but exchange rate weakness, dollar liquidity drying up, those things [are] a bigger issue, [and issues such as] the balance of payments angle," Baig told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"If indeed input prices are going up for next year, even a country like India — which produces a lot of food for itself and exports to the rest of the world — would start becoming a bit insecure about food supply for 2023," he said.

Baig, who is also chief economist at DBS, said a global energy crisis feeding into inflation could lead to a bleak winter ahead.

"I find it very hard to see how the gas situation for Europe is resolved anytime soon … China has yet to get out of … its zero-Covid policy. [The energy crisis] is not only an issue with respect to keeping homes warm, it is also a very big factor in determining the food inflation outlook of next year," Baig said.

"The issue is in Europe, but that affects energy prices worldwide," he said, adding that supply side inflation is very likely to remain elevated all through 2023 with "adverse implications" for the global economy.