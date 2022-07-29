Donald Trump in 2024: Eric Trump teases dad's third election run with golf bag at Saudi tour event

A detailed view of a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump reads "Trump 2024" as seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Jonathan Ferrey | LIV Golf | Getty Images

Eric Trump is more than ready for his father Donald Trump to tee off in a third bid for the White House, even if the former president himself is holding off — for now — on a campaign announcement Eric used a golf bag featuring the lettering "Trump 2024" under an American flag patch Thursday at Donald Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, club, which was hosting a tournament of LIV Golf, the controversial pro tour backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund. The younger Trump's cheeky public display of the logo at a pro-am competition comes as his father contemplates launching another run for the presidency sooner rather than later. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, the family business that Eric Trump leads with his brother, Donald Jr., did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on his bag. Donald Trump's spokeswoman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump react to his putt on the 14th green during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Cliff Hawkins | Getty Images

Donald Trump reportedly is considering formally announcing before this November's mid-term election that he will be a candidate in 2024. Trump, who lost a re-election effort to President Joe Biden, is said to be motivated at least in part, to blunt the rising popularity among Republicans of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who himself reportedly is eyeing seeking the White House in 2024. But some GOP elected officials and candidates are worried that if Trump does announce he is running before November, it would hurt the party's chances of winning majorities in both chambers of Congress. While retaining the support of many Republican voters, Trump remains a deeply controversial figure due to his refusal to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results, the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and other issues.