Intel stock slumps 11% after poor earnings show softening demand for PCs

Intel stock is down 11% on Friday, a day after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines.

Intel's revenue declined 22% year over year and missed consensus by 14%, the company's largest top-line disappointment since 1999, according to Refinitiv data. It ended the quarter with a $454 million net loss, compared with net income of $5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company also lowered its full-year expectations. Intel said it now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $65 billion to $68 billion, which is lower than guidance from three months ago.

The updated forecast factors in economic weakness that might result in organizations putting off PC refresh cycles, David Zinsner, Intel's finance chief, told CNBC in an interview. He said small and medium-sized businesses have slowed down their computer purchasing, but the enterprise has been holding up.

"We do think we're on the bottom," Zinsner said.