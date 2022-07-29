We're trimming 3 stocks that we still like after they all rallied in recent weeks

We're selling 50 shares of Salesforce (CRM) at roughly $181.49 each, 65 shares of Danaher (DHR) at roughly $291.05 each, and 50 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $329.07 each. Following Friday's trades, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 355 shares CRM, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.20% from 2.51%, 485 shares of DHR, decreasing its weighting to 4.84% from 5.45%, and 250 shares of LLY, decreasing its weighting to 2.81% from 3.36% Friday afternoon's three sales allow us to raise cash — because after Thursday's broader stock market rally, the S & P Oscillator moved into an extreme overbought reading of positive 8.31%. As a reminder, any time the Oscillator moves above 4%, the market is technically said to be overbought, which means it could be due for a pullback. Of course, the Oscillator could become more overbought from here and stocks can always move higher. But at a minimum, we think an overbought Oscillator serves as a reminder that stocks have had a great run in the past few weeks and don't be greedy. Should the market pull back a bit, we will be in a great position to buy more of our favorites that have great long-term outlook. Were trimming our position in Salesforce following the 15% run the stock has gone on since we bought 50 shares back in late May , in what happened to be right around the recent low of the stock. We aren't making any changes to our thesis on the company. But CRM and its high price-to-earnings multiple is the type of stock that could come down hard in the event of an overbought sell-off. To protect against this type of decline, we are booking profits and downgrading our rating to a 2 . We will realize an average gain of about 38% on stock purchased in late 2018 and March 2020. For Danaher, we battled this stock all year and consistently added to our position when it moved against us. We stayed patient because Danaher is one of the best-run companies on the planet, with exposure to secular growth markets in health care and a large recurring revenue stream. Our patience was finally rewarded after the company delivered one of the better quarters we believe the market will see this earning season. The massive earnings beat was a catalyst for the stock, which has gained nearly 14% since reporting. But here is the thing. Our steady buying combined with the stock's move higher has caused this position to swell into the largest in the portfolio. So we have a high-quality issue on our hands. We are never a fan of selling stock of high-quality companies purely for cash. But after a run like this, we believe the disciplined move is to take a little off and right-size the position. Danaher remains one of our favorite companies, and we consider it a fantastic long-term investment, which is why we will continue to carry a large position going forward, but we are downgrading our rating to a 2 on this comeback. With this sale, we'll realize a loss of about 7% on stock purchased in January 2022. But we'll lower our cost basis. For Eli Lilly, we are taking a more prudent approach to this stock despite no change in our broader thesis. Shares of this best-in-show pharmaceutical company have been a huge winner this year, gaining roughly 19% compared to the S & P 500 , which has fallen about 14% in 2022. Given the impressive run of outperformance it has had this year, we want to be sure that we are taking some chips off the table so that we can recycle that cash into other high-quality companies that have seen their stocks get crushed this year. This sale will lock in a great gain of about 26% on stock purchased in November 2021. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM, DHR and LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters