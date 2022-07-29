CNBC Pro

Stocks head into August with a tailwind, as investors await jobs data and a slew of earnings

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBank of America warns of a 'bear rally' that could come to an end soon
Jeff Cox5 hours ago
CNBC ProEarnings at the half: reports of their death are greatly exaggerated, so far
Bob Pisani
CNBC Pro'Churning out good cash': Analyst says a slowdown could boost these global stocks
Weizhen Tan
Read More