Mainland China markets rise after private survey shows Chinese factory activity grew slightly

SINGAPORE — Mainland China stocks rose along with most other Asia-Pacific indexes on Monday as a private survey on Chinese factory activity showed slight growth. China's Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for July stood at 50.4, compared with the 51.5 predicted in a Reuters poll. In June, the reading was 51.7. Still, the reading was better than China's official Purchasing Managers' Index data released over the weekend, which showed a contraction in factory activity. Mainland China markets gained. The Shanghai Composite was 0.14% higher and the Shenzhen Component advanced 1.15%.

The contraction in China's official manufacturing PMI … underscores the extent of the uncertainty around growth stemming from a rise in Covid cases, slowing global demand and property market risks. Venkateswaran Lavanya Economist, Mizuho Bank

PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction. The 50 mark separates growth from decline. "The contraction in China's official manufacturing PMI to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June underscores the extent of the uncertainty around growth stemming from a rise in Covid cases, slowing global demand and property market risks," Venkateswaran Lavanya, an economist at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a Monday note. "The poor start to Q3 further amplifies the risk that China will miss its 2022 GDP growth target of 'around 5.5%.' This against a backdrop of the authorities signaling last week that no big stimulus would be forthcoming even as the country sticks to its 'dynamic zero-Covid' policy," Lavanya wrote.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pared some losses but still fell 0.17% as shares of tech giant Alibaba lost 1.72%. The stock fell more than 5% earlier in the session. On Friday in the U.S., Alibaba was added to a list of companies at risk of delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. U.S.-listed shares plunged 11% in the regular trading session. "Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange," the company said in a statement Monday. HSBC is set to announce its interim earnings Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.47% and the Topix index advanced 0.59%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.43%. The Kospi in South Korea was fractionally higher and the Kosdaq gained 0.44%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan lost 0.11%.





Currencies and oil