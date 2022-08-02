Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2% as Asia markets drop; South Korea's inflation rises

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Tuesday as South Korea's inflation rose and investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.13% in early trade, and the Hang Seng Tech index slipped 3.1%.

The city's gross domestic product shrank by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2022, according to advance estimates released by the government on Monday. GDP decreased by 3.9% in the first quarter of the year.

Mainland China stocks also dropped. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.49% and the Shenzhen Component shed around 2%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 1.35%, and the Topix index lost 1.72%.

Australia and South Korea saw more moderate losses.

In South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.45% and the Kosdaq declined 0.38%.

Consumer prices in South Korea rose 6.3% in July compared with the same period in 2021, official data showed on Tuesday. That's in line with expectations and the fastest acceleration in prices since November 1998, Reuters reported.

The Bank of Korea raised rates by 50 basis points in July.