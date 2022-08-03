Shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of weak demand and warehouses filling up

A.P. Moller-Maersk, is one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, and is widely seen as a barometer of global trade.

AP Moller-Maersk on Wednesday predicted a slowdown in global shipping container demand this year amid weakening consumer confidence and supply chain congestion.

The Danish shipping and logistics company — one of the world's largest and a broad barometer for global trade — said it loaded 7.4% fewer containers onto ships in the second quarter when compared to the same period in 2021, prompting it to revise the full-year outlook for its container business.

Maersk now expects demand to be at the lower end of its range, between -1% and 1% in 2022, as rising inflation and energy prices darken the global economic outlook.

"Geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation via higher energy prices continued to weigh on consumer sentiment and growth expectations," the company said in a statement.

"Given this background, in 2022 global container demand is now expected to be at the lower end of the -1% to +1% forecasted range," it said.