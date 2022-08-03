Singaporeans with low incomes continue to face the lowest wage growth, DBS says

Inflation in Singapore hit a 13-year high of 4.4% in June, a 0.8% increase from the previous month.

Low-income earners in Singapore will face the lowest growth in wages and the biggest jump in household expenses as inflation rises, new research by the country's largest lender has shown.

Wages for those earning less than 2,500 Singapore dollars ($1,815) a month rose by only 2.5% between May last year and this year, the study showed.

That's lower than the country's average consumer price index inflation of 5.2% in the first half of 2022.

In contrast, customers earning S$5,000 to S$7,499 had wage increases of 11.1%, and those paid S$10,000 and above received a 13.6% raise in the same period, the report stated.

"Customers earning below S$2,500 are usually elderly residents who have a lower earning capability or workers who are in lower skilled professions," said Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Group Research.

The study of 1.2 million DBS retail customers showed that despite improvements in salary and employment benefits, the income of nearly half of the respondents fell behind inflation.

However, Seah said low wage earners receive government financial support, which creates more disposable income for this group of workers.

If the bank included customers upward income mobility, which refers to a person's income progressively increasing over the course of their life, "then overall income growth for the lower income group would be more encouraging at 19.2% year on year," Seah told CNBC in an email.