President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after rebound case

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 but will continue to isolate, according to the White House.

Biden "continues to feel very well," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum on Saturday. Despite his negative antigen test, "in an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test," O'Connor said.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, first tested positive for Covid on July 21 and then tested positive for the second time in a "rebound" case one week ago.

O'Connor had previously warned of the potential for a rebound in positive test results, a phenomenon among a small percentage of patients who, like Biden, used the antiviral medication Paxlovid as part of their treatment.

