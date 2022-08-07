Some consumers are cutting back on restaurant spending, but CEOs say not all chains are affected

Some restaurants are reporting weaker sales or declining traffic in the second quarter, signaling that diners are cutting back on eating out to save money.

But CEOs are split on how consumer behavior is changing and whether it's impacting their companies.

McDonald's Chris Kempczinski and Chipotle Mexican Grill's Brian Niccol are among those who told investors that low-income consumers are spending less money at their locations, while higher-income customers are visiting more frequently. Other chief executives, like Starbucks' Howard Schultz and Bloomin' Brands' David Deno, said they haven't seen their customers pull back.

The mixed observations come as restaurant companies hike menu prices to pass along higher costs for ingredients and labor. Prices for food eaten away from home have risen 7.7% in the 12 months ended in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. People are also paying much more for necessities like gas, toilet paper and groceries, stoking worries about the possibility of a recession.

Historically, pricier fast-casual and sit-own restaurant chains typically see sales deteriorate during slowdowns as people opt to stay home or pack their own lunches. Fast food tends to be the top-performing restaurant sector as people trade down to cheaper meals when looking to treat themselves.

More clues about how dining habits might be changing are in store next week, when salad chain Sweetgreen, Applebee's owner Dine Brands and Dutch Bros Coffee report earnings.

Here's what restaurant companies have said so far.