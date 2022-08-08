European stocks climb as traders assess earnings, economic data

LONDON — European markets advanced on Monday as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings and key economic data points, assessing the risk of recession.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.5% by mid-morning, with utilities adding 1.2% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The European blue chip index closed Friday's session down around 0.8% after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report lowered expectations for a recession, and in turn increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy more aggressively to bring down inflation.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index weighing down the region.

U.S. stock futures nudged higher after the S&P 500 closed out a third straight positive week, with investors turning their attention to a key inflation report on Wednesday.

On the data front in Europe, August's Sentix economic sentiment index for the euro zone rose fractionally from the previous month, but still pointed to a high likelihood of recession across the 19-member common currency bloc.