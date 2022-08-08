Trump says FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI is raiding Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said Monday evening.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said his residence is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

The raid was "unannounced," Trump said, adding, "They even broke into my safe!"

Read the full statement below:

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States. The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House. I stood up to America's bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People!

The former president, who summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid, NBC News reported. Trump is presently in New York City, a source told NBC.

The FBI declined to comment.

The raid represents a serious escalation of federal law enforcement focus on Trump, after months of criticism by a number of liberals that Attorney General Merrick Garland was failing to pursue investigations of the former president.

There are multiple active probes at the state and federal level related to Trump, his business and his family. The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and delayed confirmation of President Joe Biden's Electoral College win by Congress.

A federal grand jury has also reportedly been empaneled in a monthslong probe into whether laws were broken when 15 boxes of White House records — which included items was marked as classified — were sent to Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives.

Journalists for The New York Times, citing three sources, reported that the search was related to the National Archives probe.

"If your home is searched by the FBI, you're in big trouble," former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said Monday evening on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

The raid came hours after Politico reported that attorney John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor, is now representing Trump in talks with the DOJ about executive privilege issues related to the department's investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.