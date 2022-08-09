Google outage reported by thousands of users around the world

The entrance to Google's U.K. offices in London.

Users around the world are reporting outages on Google's search engine, according to DownDetector.com.

In the U.S., more than 40,000 people reported that Google was down for them around 9.20 p.m. ET, though the figure has since fallen.

People in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore also reported issues with Google, which is owned by Alphabet.

Google did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Google was trending on Twitter briefly, with many user using the hashtag #GoogleDown.

Some posted screenshots of error messages and others joked about trying to search on Google to check if the search engine was down.