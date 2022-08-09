Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased

Inflation may finally be cooling, thanks to falling gasoline prices and fading supply chain issues.

Economists expect July's consumer price index rose 0.2%, down from 1.3% in June, according to Dow Jones. Year-over-year, the pace of consumer inflation in July is expected to fall to 8.7%, down from June's 9.1%.

CPI is reported at 8:30 a.m ET Wednesday, and is expected to show that inflation has finally peaked. Investors are also closely watching the report for clues as to how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in raising interest rates to fight rising prices.

"You have about four drivers of inflation right now. You have commodity prices. That's going away. You have supply chain issues. That's going away, but you're still left with housing and the labor market, and that's going to show up in services inflation," said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies. "You still have a problem with services inflation, and that's driven by shortages in housing and labor. That's not going away any time soon, until the Fed manages to destroy demand and that hasn't happened."

Excluding energy and food, CPI is expected to rise by 0.5% in July as rents and services prices rose, but that is down from 0.7% in June. Core CPI is still expected to be higher than June on a year-over-year basis, gaining 6.1% from June's 5.9%.

"Everyone is primed for reasonably good news, so it's got to be good news. If it's not as good as people think, it's going to be unusually bad news," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Zandi said he expects headline inflation to rise just 0.1%. "That would put year-over-year at 8.7%, uncomfortably high, painfully high but moving in the right direction. I think the 9.1% inflation rate we suffered in June will be the peak...a lot of this depends on oil prices," he said.

Inflation expectations falling

The report comes as both consumer and market expectations for inflation are falling. A survey from the New York Federal Reserve this week showed that consumers expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% annual rate for the next three years. That is a big decline from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results in a June survey.

"That's one of the most positive aspects of the inflation situation — inflation expectations have come in. Consumer expectations have come in, not surprising with lower gasoline prices," said Zandi. "But more important, bond market expectations have come back in...They're back within spitting distance of the Fed's target. That's a really good sign."

Bond market metrics for inflation, such as the 10-year breakeven, show that investors see a slower pace of inflation than they did just a couple of months ago. According to Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, the 10-year breakeven is now 2.50%, down from a high of 3.07% earlier this year.

That means that market participants now expect a rate of inflation that averages 2.50% annually over the next 10 years. Lyngen said the risks around the July CPI tilt towards an even lower number than expected.

"There's just too many wild cards for us to have a particularly strong opinion, other than to say this is consistent with peak inflation and will be traded as such," he said.